Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Calvin Franklin Hughes (WTVD)

By
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police say a 56-year-old Raleigh man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in the woods behind the hotel where they had both been staying.

It happened behind the InTown Suites in Garner.

Calvin Hughes, 56, is charged with second-degree forcible sex offense.

Calvin Hughes



According to authorities, he was staying in the room next to the 12-year-old at the hotel.

Police said two eyewitnesses saw Hughes sexually assault the girl, who is mentally disabled.

He did not know the girl previously, according to officials.

In court Monday, prosecutors asked the judge to lower the bond and charge him instead with two counts of indecent liberties with a child. They said they came to that conclusion after reviewing the fact and talking with detectives.

ABC11 contacted attorneys for InTown Suites, which is based in Atlanta. They said they are aware of the investigation and are cooperating fully.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultchild abusehotelraleigh newssex crimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News