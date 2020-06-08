Man charged with attempted murder after toddler, woman shot while in vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring both a toddler and a woman on Saturday evening.According to a news release, Goldsboro Police Department officers were investigating a shooting on Edgerton St just before 5:30 p.m. and found a car that had been shot.A short time later, officers learned a 3-year-old and woman went to the hospital after being shot in the car found on Edgerton St.Police issued warrants for Tacarous Monquez Peterson, 27, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, firing into a moving vehicle and firing into a moving vehicle with serious injury.On Sunday night, Peterson turned himself in to authorities. He is in jail on no bond.Police believe Peterson and the victim knew each other but are not in a relationship.