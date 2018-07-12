Man charged with stalking women, exposing himself at Raleigh apartments

Two women at a high-rise Raleigh apartment complex said a man followed them asking sexually explicit questions and one said the man exposed himself.It all happened between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on July 5 at the Sterling Glenwood apartments on Glenwood Avenue just inside the beltline in the Crabtree Valley area.One of the women called 911 saying, "There's this guy who, I don't know if he lives here in the apartments but he says he does, and he pretty much followed me up on the elevator and he followed me all the way down to my door, um, excuse me, bangs into me."Raleigh police said that man is 39-year old Petree Anderson.They have charged him with stalking and indecent exposure.Investigators wrote in arrest warrants that one of the victims said the man followed her from "hallway to hallway asking her personal questions about her married life."She told police the man was saying he wanted to have sex with her.The arrest warrant also stated that the woman was "so terrified she locked herself in a room."It was apparently after that encounter that the second victim was approached and called 911.But when the dispatcher asked the caller what color pants the suspect was wearing the caller had a hard time answering."He pulled his **** out or ***** out. So I tried not to look at him like that," the caller said.She became emotional and her voice cracked when she told the dispatcher, "It just kind of creeped me out because he knows where I live now."ABC11 asked the property manager of the apartments why the suspect was there but didn't get a response.Although the caller said he may live there and indicated she had seen him before, court documents list a Durham address for him.On Thursday afternoon, Anderson faced a judge via closed circuit television from jail.The judge increased his bond and warned him that if he did get out of jail to stay away from the two victims and the Sterling Glenwood apartments.