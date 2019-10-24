Man considered armed and dangerous after woman found dead at Fayetteville Travel Inn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department believe a man to be armed and dangerous after a woman was found dead at a Fayetteville motel Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. when police said they found a body in one of the rooms of a Travel Inn at the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard. Police later identified the woman as 26-year-old Meoshia Corbett.

Police are now asking for the public's assistance in searching for 46-year-old Phillip Jerome Little who was charged with first-degree murder in the investigation. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Little is described as standing five-foot five-inches and weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen operating a 2006 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a North Carolina License plate that reads 4862DV.



Waymon Gainey, the manager of Big Mikes Car Wash, next door to the motel says he called police after one of his former employees walked in, left a note and took off in a car.

"I opened the note and saw the (motel) key, I read the note. It had a phone number on it. It said 'tell him that I killed his daughter at the Travel Inn,'" Gainey said.

The only thing is, Gainey is unsure who the 'him' in the note is.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
