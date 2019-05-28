Man convicted in killing of NC State student in 1975 released on parole

Gary Elliott Goldman was released on parole after serving more than 40 years behind bars.
He was first sentenced to life behind bars for killing a Georgia restaurant owner. Then while he was incarcerated, he was convicted of brutally beating Betsy Rosenburg to death at NC State--a crime for which he was given a second life sentence.
Goldman admits he killed the Georgia restaurant owner but says he had nothing to do with Rosenburg's death.
"This crime here, though, I'm completely 100 percent innocent of it, and I've done the time," Goldman said. "I have met all the requirements and then some to be released."
ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez was there when Goldman was released. She'll have more on his story tonight on ABC11 at 5 p.m.
The attack happened after Rosenburg left the campus library. She walked to her car on Hillsborough Street and someone attacked her with a metal pole.
Rosenburg was 24 years old. She was going to college part-time to get her accounting degree.
A jury found Goldman guilty of the crime but questions remained.
Rosenberg's sister, Jean Parks, spoke to ABC11 May 17. She said that during the trial, she was never convinced that Goldman was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Parks, a psychologist near Asheville, said she agreed with the parole board's decision to release Goldman, who is now 61.
"When I found out that Gary had maintained his innocence and that the investigator came to believe that he probably was innocent, and once I learned how he had transformed himself during his time in prison, I let the parole board know that whether he is innocent or guilty that I supported his release," Parks said.
Rosenberg said she even hopes to meet Goldman one day.
She said she does want to know who killed her sister but that there isn't enough evidence pointing to one person.
"I, of course, am very interested in knowing who actually killed her and their being held accountable, if they're even still alive at this point," she said.