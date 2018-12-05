Man convicted of James Jordan murder maintains innocence in court

Daniel Green maintains his innocence in the killing of James Jordan.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
The man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father is waiting to hear whether he'll get a new trial.

Daniel Green, 44, maintained his innocence Wednesday in a Lee County courtroom. The judge has yet to rule on Green's request.

Cameras weren't allowed in court Wednesday.

Green's sister, Eboni Lewis, was in attendance.

"I just have hope that justice is going to prevail this time," Lewis said.

She said that she was with her brother during the time James Jordan was killed.

RELATED: Daniel Andre Green seeks new trial in death of Michael Jordan's father

"it's not a belief, it's a know," Lewis said. "I was there. I was with him."

The North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence is taking up the case.

The commission is pushing for a retrial or to have the murder charge dismissed.

"He didn't do it. He wasn't there. He didn't know anything about it happening," said defense attorney Chris Mumma.

Jordan was killed July 23, 1993. His body was found 11 days later in a South Carolina swamp. It wasn't identified until dental records confirmed it was James Jordan. His body had been cremated except for his jaw and hands, which were saved for identification.

Green admitted to helping a friend dispose of the body and afterward recorded a rap video wearing spoils from the crime spree. Including an NBA All-Star ring and gold watch that Michael Jordan gave his father.

The state attorney general's office is fighting to uphold the conviction.

Prosecutors say Green was the triggerman and argue his alibi has been inconsistent.

"I know without a shade of a doubt my brother did not murder James Jordan," Lewis said. "I do apologize for any participation he may have had after the fact, but my brother did not murder James Jordan."
