Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A convicted killer is set to walk free, and his victim's family is supporting the decision.That murder rocked the NC State campus more than 40 years ago.Betsy Rosenberg was beaten to death as she left the campus library in May 1975. As she walked to her car on Hillsborough Street, someone attacked her, hitting her with a metal pole.She was only 24 and going to college part-time to get her accounting degree.Rosenberg's sister, Jean Parks, said that during the trial, she was never convinced that the suspect was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.Parks said she agrees with the parole board's decision to release him at the age of 61.Gary Elliott Goldman, already serving a life sentence for killing a restaurant owner and convicted in Rosenberg's murder, will now be let out on parole.Parks, a psychologist near Asheville, spoke to ABC11 via FaceTime."When I found out that Gary had maintained his innocence and that the investigator came to believe that he probably was innocent, and once I learned how he had transformed himself during his time in prison, I let the parole board know that whether he is innocent or guilty that I supported his release," Parks said.Rosenberg said she even hopes to meet Goldman one day.She said she does want to know who killed her sister but that there isn't enough evidence pointing to one person."I, of course, am very interested in knowing who actually killed her and their being held accountable, if they're even still alive at this point," she said.Her sister's death anniversary was just more than a week ago. Parks said she remembers her sister's smile and sense of humor.