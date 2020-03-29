Man crashes into Raleigh officer's vehicle, alcohol believed to be a factor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alcohol is believed to be a factor after a man crashed into a Raleigh police officer's vehicle and attempted to flee Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. when an on-duty officer was traveling along West Gate Road and tempted to turn onto Leesville street when an oncoming vehicle crashed into the Raleigh Police officer's vehicle.

The man attempted to flee onto Westgate Road when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree in front of a home at the corner of Westgate Drive and Sorrell Crossing.

Neither the officer nor the suspect suffered serious injuries.
