Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car near a Durham gas station Monday night.Officers said 68-year-old Bass Junior Pass was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m. on Duke Street at Horton Road.Officials said Pass was crossing the road roughly 70 feet away from the crosswalk when the crash occurred.He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.No charges have been filed.