Man 'critically injured' in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was sent to the hospital on Saturday night for treatment of 'critical injuries' following a shooting in Durham.
A little after 8:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department reported that the shooting happened in the area of Elm Street and Dale Street.
Durham police did not reveal if they had a shooter suspect in custody at this time.
This marks the second reported shooting in less than 24 hours for the city of Durham.
On Friday night, a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot along the 11000 block of Ridgeway Avenue.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
