Man cut off girlfriend's arm with machete, Fayetteville police say

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man has been arrested after police say he attacked his girlfriend with a machete, cutting off her left arm.

The victim lives in Fayetteville and police labeled it a domestic violence incident, according to a warrant.

In the warrant, police said the attack took place on Tuesday, and the woman, 54-year-old Melissa Norris, had her left arm chopped off just below the elbow.

Norris was airlifted to Duke Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery.

Family members told ABC11 that doctors have reattached her arm after that horrifying encounter with her boyfriend. She's now recovering in the ICU.

Ryan Tyndall



Ryan Alexander Tyndall, 27, of the 2300 block of Plainview Highway in Dunn was charged by Fayetteville Police with felony attempted first-degree murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and felony castration without malice.

Norris' sister told ABC11 that Tyndall was trying to use her pain pills. When she said no, Tyndall attacked her, severing her arm.

The arrest report stated that when officers arrived, they saw a large silver-and-black machete lying in the front yard.

Norris' family told ABC11 that it's going to be a long road for recovery.

"She just woke up yesterday. she was talking, she was crying, she was talking, she was crying," her sister said. "She just has a bunch of mixed emotions."

Tyndall made a first court appearance Friday morning.
