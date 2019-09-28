Durham police investigating after man found shot dead in parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a Durham parking lot Friday night.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road just after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man dead in a parking lot.

Police have not identified the name of the man at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Durham Police at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919)-683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdeadly shootingdurham policeshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immigrant convicted of sexual battery puts spotlight on sheriffs, ICE detainers
WWII Fayetteville veteran turns 100 years old
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Raleigh
Fighting to end stigma of addiction at Wide Open Bluegrass Festival
Blue Cross Blue Shield cancels merger with Cambia Health
Wake Forest moves to merge fire department with town government
Cary man dies after eating oysters in Wilmington
Show More
Wake County mother on school bus skipping over special needs son
Edgecombe County charter school teacher accused of sex with student
Fmr. Wayne County teacher charged in connection to 2013 murder of teen
Hope Mills sleeping mat program in need of volunteers
Raleigh Coffee Shop hires people with special needs
More TOP STORIES News