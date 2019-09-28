Durham police investigating after man found shot dead in parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a Durham parking lot Friday night.Police said the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road just after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man dead in a parking lot.Police have not identified the name of the man at this time.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Durham Police at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919)-683-1200.