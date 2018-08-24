FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --A man is dead after Fayetteville police said his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday morning.
Officers said the incident happened just after 8 a.m. on South Reilly Road near Cliffdale Road.
Officials said the man was driving his motorcycle south on South Reilly Road when he collided with a pickup truck.
He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.
Police have yet to release his identity.
South Reilly Road will be closed until at least noon.
Drivers should use Raeford Road and Seventy First School Road.