SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot to death in Sanford on Sunday night.
Sanford police responded to the 110 block of Crest Street in reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found the man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
ABC11 crews said they found a crime scene at the intersection of Juniper Drive and Crest Street.
Officials have not released the identity of the man at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Man found dead in street from Sanford shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News