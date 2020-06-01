Man found dead in street from Sanford shooting

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot to death in Sanford on Sunday night.

Sanford police responded to the 110 block of Crest Street in reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found the man lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

ABC11 crews said they found a crime scene at the intersection of Juniper Drive and Crest Street.

Officials have not released the identity of the man at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.

