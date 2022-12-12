Man dead, juvenile in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting

At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Fayetteville.

Police found one man and a juvenile in a truck. The man was taken to a local hospital for injuries, but was later pronounced dead. The juvenile is in critical condition.

So far, there is information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).