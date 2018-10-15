Man dead after high-speed chase involving Wake Forest officers ends in crash

FRANKLIN CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
One person died in a crash while being chased by Wake Forest police officers at high speed.

The police chase started Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Police said they stopped a driver on North Franklin Street near Juniper Avenue. The driver, Marcus Deangelo Richardson, 34, was driving without a license and had two outstanding warrants.

Officials said Richardson initially stopped for officers but then sped off. He drove on North White Street into Franklin County, but crashed into an oncoming minivan soon after entering Franklin County.

Richardson died in the crash. The driver of the other car was taken to WakeMed but has since been released from the hospital.

Wake Forest Police Department requested North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigate the chase and subsequent crash.
