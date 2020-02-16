Man dead, juvenile seriously injured in Durham shooting

Officers responded to the call of an attempted suicide on the 600 block of Reservoir Street just before 3 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound and a juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Large @DurhamPoliceNC presence on the 600 block of reservoir street right now. Still waiting to hear from police on what they’re investigating. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/RojdueawOx— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 16, 2020
Durham police are investigating the attempted suicide for more details. Police are not searching for a suspect in the incident at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.