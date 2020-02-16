Man dead, juvenile seriously injured in Durham shooting

Large @DurhamPoliceNC presence on the 600 block of reservoir street right now. Still waiting to hear from police on what they’re investigating. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/RojdueawOx — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 16, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and a juvenile is critical after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Durham.Officers responded to the call of an attempted suicide on the 600 block of Reservoir Street just before 3 p.m.Upon arrival, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound and a juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries.The juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment.Durham police are investigating the attempted suicide for more details. Police are not searching for a suspect in the incident at this time.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.