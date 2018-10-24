60-year-old man killed, woman charged in fatal Raleigh crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in downtown Raleigh (Dearon Smith)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car late Tuesday night.

Raleigh Police Department said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of MLK Junior Boulevard and South East Street.

Officers said James Harris, of Raleigh, was hit while crossing the road in the crosswalk.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Harris was taken to WakeMed where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, Rose Hockett was taken to Duke Raleigh Hospital.

She was treated for minor injuries and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a person.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedpedestrian killedraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Cary
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
NC students sick after eating Cap'n Crunch bar laced with pot
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
Moore County charter school closed after sheds catch fire
'Check your tickets carefully:' Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers
Show More
Spring Lake endures enormous trash problem nearly two months after Florence
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
Surprise! Gov. Cooper awards state's top honor to Durham Rescue Mission founders
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple
More News