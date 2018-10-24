A 60-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car late Tuesday night.Raleigh Police Department said the incident happened just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of MLK Junior Boulevard and South East Street.Officers said James Harris, of Raleigh, was hit while crossing the road in the crosswalk.Harris was taken to WakeMed where he later died.The driver of the vehicle, Rose Hockett was taken to Duke Raleigh Hospital.She was treated for minor injuries and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision with a person.