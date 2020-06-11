Man dead; suspect in custody following shooting on NC State's Centennial Campus

BREAKING: Reports of a shooting near @NCState

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near NC State University's Centennial Campus on Wednesday evening.Just before 6:30 p.m., both Raleigh and university police responded to the shooting along the 1200 block of Main Campus Drive. On arrival, police found a man shot to death inside of a vehicleChopper 11 flew over the scene and spotted a black SUV with its windows shattered, as well as multiple crime scene markers.Relatives of the man killed told ABC11 the person in custody is his girlfriend's father."University should be the most safest place you can be. Unfortunately, tonight, why they brought this to campus I do not know and those are answers we're still trying to get," said NC State Chief of Police Daniel House.The public is asked to avoid the area of Main Campus Drive between Initiative Way and Lake Raleigh.