fatal shooting

Man dies a day after being found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old man has died a day after being found shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall.

On Jan. 21, officers responded to a shooting in the mall parking lot along the 5000 block of Morganton Road a little after noon. Authorities found Terrance Mortise-Koger and was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities said he died on Friday.

The Fayetteville Police Department has since launched a homicide investigation and have not released details on a shooting suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.
