Man dies after ATV crash at Johnston County motorsports park

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died after an ATV crash at Galot Motorsports Park Saturday night, officials said.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the man hit the brakes too hard and flipped over the handlebars of the ATV.

Officials said the man was transported and later died from his injuries.

According to its website, Galot Motorsports Park was hosting a crash derby Saturday night - which includes full contact racing.

Officials with the sheriff's department said there was a fire at the derby and the man may have taken one of the park's ATVs to assist.

Johnston County officials also said the man was not a racer at the park.
