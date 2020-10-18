fatal shooting

Man dies after being shot during "domestic disturbance" in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said a man died after being shot on Sunday afternoon during a "domestic disturbance" in Fayetteville.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting just before 1:20 p.m. along the 4200 block of Colby Court.

Investigators determined that a man was shot during a "domestic disturbance," according to FPD. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released by the Fayetteville Police Department at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 366-5833 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal shootinghomicideshootingfayetteville newsman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man fatally shot while standing outside in Durham
Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at Vance County home
Accused Kenosha gunman won't face charges in home state
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Henderson home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden encourages early voting while in Durham
Christina Koch reflects on historic all-female spacewalk 1 year later﻿
LATEST: NC reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, 6.1% positive test rate
Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
No. 5 North Carolina falls short in 31-28 loss against Florida State
Show More
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Benson
Actress Kerry Washington campaigns for Joe Biden in Durham
Robeson County officer hospitalized after being beaten
Shooting victim walks into Duke Raleigh Hospital; RPD investigates
Historically Black frats urge eligible voters to get active this year
More TOP STORIES News