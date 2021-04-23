Man dies after being shot inside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was fatally shot inside a Fayetteville home on Thursday night, city police said.Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the home along the 1600 block of Newark Avenue.On arrival, officers found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside the home. Officers attempted life-saving measures but the victim was later pronounced dead.No details of the victim have been released at this time.Fayetteville police said another person was found inside the home and is being questioned in the investigation.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.