Man dies after being shot 'numerous times' in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died in the hospital Thursday evening after being shot 'numerous times' in Fayetteville, authorities said.
Officers were called to a shooting along the 300 block of Vancouver Drive just before 6:30 p.m.
On arrival, officers found a man that had been shot 'numerous times', life-saving measures were performed until he was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released the identity of the man or a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department (910) 483-8477.
