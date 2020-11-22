Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in Brier Creek

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Roxboro man died Saturday night after being struck by multiple vehicles along Highway 70 in Brier Creek.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m.
In a wreck report, Raleigh police said Ronald Malinski, of Roxboro, was walking across Glenwood Avenue in a poorly lit area. Officials said he was not at a crosswalk.
He was then hit by a Ford and thrown into the path of three other cars who hit him
Highway 70 inbound to Brier Creek was closed for parts of Saturday night during the investigation.
