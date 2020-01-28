Man dies after being struck on I-95 in Cumberland County

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hope Mills man was found dead in the middle of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County on Monday night.

The body was discovered near mile marker 41 in Hope Mills. The surrounding stretch of I-95 was closed for several hours.

The man died after he parked his four-wheeler on the median of Interstate 95 and was hit by multiple vehicles, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson told ABC11.

ABC11 cameras captured Highway Patrol cars at the scene investigating. Troopers were looking at two tractor-trailers and several cars which may have been involved in a crash.

The Highway Patrol identified the victim as Calvin Douglas Porter, 25.

Porter parked his four-wheeler and walked into the southbound lane of the interstate, where he was struck by multiple vehicles, the trooper said.
