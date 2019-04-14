man shot

Man dies after being wounded by gunfire in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was wounded by gunfire overnight.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting Sunday morning.

Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clairborne Drive in reference to a shooting.

Officers found the man, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ross Curry III, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleshots firedfayetteville police departmentshootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
Man charged in deadly Fayetteville shooting
Man shot near Glenwood South in Raleigh; suspect on loose
Man hurt in Raleigh shooting, officials say
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday; tornado possible
Storms sweep across the South, killing 8 and injuring dozens
Suspect in fatal shooting of 3 Muslim students won't get death penalty
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say
Durham School of the Arts to reopen Monday following deadly explosion
Sinkhole closes Orange County road
Show More
Fayetteville police investigating after man dies from gunshot wound
Southern Women's Show provides health screening opportunity for many
Grant Hill helps renovate 3 Durham public basketball courts
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Puppies rescued from rubble after tornadoes rip up house in Texas
More TOP STORIES News