Man dies after being wounded by gunfire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting Sunday morning.Police said it happened just before 2 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clairborne Drive in reference to a shooting.Officers found the man, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ross Curry III, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment where he later died from his injuries.The investigation is ongoing.If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to call 911 or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.