One dead at Clayton gas station after reported shooting; police on the lookout for suspects

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for multiple suspects in a shooting that left one person dead in Clayton on Thursday.Clayton police are investigating at two separate scenes -- one at a home on Hobbs Street and one at a Speedway gas station on Powhatan Road.According to Clayton police, a man was in a black Yukon SUV when it veered off the road, through a field and crashed into a building next to the gas station.The man, who had apparently been shot, got out of the SUV, stumbled toward the gas station and then collapsed.Emergency responders worked to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.Investigators are at a home at Hobbs and Durham street looking for suspects.Video from Chopper 11 HD showed several marked and unmarked police cars, as well as many officers, outside the home, some with guns raised."The biggest concern that we have right now is that there's a lot of ground between Durham Street and (the Speedway)," Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand told ABC11. "We have evidence in the field behind us that came out of the vehicle so we're looking to see what might have been scattered along 70 all the way up here."The chief asked residents traveling in that stretch to look out for debris."I would ask that the public, if they come upon something that is either bloody or a gun or anything like that laying on the side of Highway 70 between Powhatan Road and Durham Street to call the police immediately," Myhand said.