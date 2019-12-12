One dead at Clayton gas station after reported shooting; police have home surrounded as they look for suspects

Just arriving in Clayton, where police are now splitting their efforts between two scenes. There was a shooting - One person was killed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/XLCyYNZ3wP — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 12, 2019

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for multiple suspects in a shooting that left one person dead in Clayton on Thursday.Clayton police are investigating at two separate scenes -- one at a home on Durham Street and one at a Speedway gas station on Powhatan Road.According to Clayton police, a man was in a black Yukon SUV when it veered off the road, through a field and crashed into a building next to the gas station.The man, who had apparently been shot, got out of the SUV, stumbled toward the gas station and then collapsed.Emergency responders worked to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.Investigators are at a home on Durham Street looking for suspects.Video from Chopper 11 HD showed several marked and unmarked police cars, as well as many officers, outside the home, some with guns raised.