Suspect arrested after shooting, crash leaves one man dead at Clayton gas station

By
CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police are still searching for a third suspect after authorities arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting a man who later died at a Clayton gas station on Thursday.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., an unidentified man in his 20's was shot in the chest after a group of men was seen arguing in front of a home near the intersection of Durham and Hobbs Street.

According to Clayton police, the man fled in a black Yukon SUV and veered off the road, through a field and crashed into a building next to a Speedway gas station on Powhatan Road.



The man, who had apparently been shot, got out of the SUV, stumbled toward the gas station and then collapsed.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from Chopper 11 HD of home on Durham Street



Emergency responders worked to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Jairus Leshon Anderson, 18, of Raleigh was taken into custody by Clayton Police and is being charged with homicide in the shooting death of the victim.

Town of Clayton also noted that two suspects, a man and juvenile female, were in custody.

Investigators are still searching for a third suspect in the incident.

"We don't know if he's a suspect - good guy, bad guy, victim, we don't know," said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand,

EMBED More News Videos

Video from Chopper 11 HD of police at gas station



Video from Chopper 11 HD showed several marked and unmarked police cars, as well as many officers, outside the home, some with guns raised.

"The biggest concern that we have right now is that there's a lot of ground between Durham Street and (the Speedway)," Myhand told ABC11. "We have evidence in the field behind us that came out of the vehicle so we're looking to see what might have been scattered along 70 all the way up here."

The chief asked residents traveling in that stretch to look out for debris.

"I would ask that the public, if they come upon something that is either bloody or a gun or anything like that laying on the side of Highway 70 between Powhatan Road and Durham Street to call the police immediately," Myhand said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytonjohnston countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
Raleigh man to use lottery winnings to help mom
Community mourning after child killed in Fayetteville crash
Former Wake Co. deputy charged with DWI, impersonating officer
New affordable housing project planned for East Raleigh
The fittest one-armed man in the world lives right here in Raleigh
Wayne County deputy treated with Narcan after narcotics exposure
Show More
Goldsboro man thought it was a robocall -- he actually won $1 million
UNC leaders silent on Silent Sam settlement as opponents prepare legal action
UNCC shooting survivor wins $50,000 grant for pet rescue
Group of women gives thousands to non-profits at each meeting
'Scary:' Raleigh neighbors react after man shot in home invasion
More TOP STORIES News