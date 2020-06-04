Durham police search for suspects after man dies in Thames Ave. shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers are investigating after a man who had been shot was found in the street.

According to a news release from Durham Police Department, the man was found just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Horton Road and Delbert Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said an investigation revealed the man was shot on Thames Avenue between Horton Road and Marne Avenue.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919)560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policefatal shootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports highest daily increase in cases & tests
Raleigh curfew delayed to 10 p.m.
Prosecutors describe racist slur as Ahmaud Arbery lay dying
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Downtown Raleigh restaurants paint boards, spread beauty and hope
Drivers won't have to pass road test under bill passed by House
What white people can do to help fix racial injustice
Show More
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
The 411: AMC Theatres may not reopen
Viral photo: Raleigh officers help student with 3 a.m. tire change
1.87M workers seek jobless aid in 9th straight weekly decline
Drew Brees says he doesn't agree with 'disrespecting the flag'
More TOP STORIES News