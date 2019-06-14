drowning

Man dies after falling off boat at Hyco Lake, officials say

Generic image. (Credit: Shutterstock)

CUNNINGHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died Friday after falling off a boat and into the water at Hyco Lake, officials say.

It happened around 9:45 a.m., when the man, along with another man, were fishing out on the lake.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

One of the men, who hasn't been identified, fell off the boat, and the other man jumped in after him. The boat then floated away.

When first responders arrived, the second man was performing CPR on the man who initially fell in the water. EMS then performed CPR in an effort to save him, but they were unable to regain a pulse.

The man was then taken to Person Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second man was also taken to the hospital with reported chest pain.

No other information has been released, as the victim's family is being notified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncsafetydrowningfishing
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Ohio man dies in water off Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Woman dies while scuba diving at Wendell park
Wake County EMS respond to drowning call involving 5-year-old
Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Man used old police badge while being pulled over, officials say
Venomous snakes bit 92 people in North Carolina in May
Tropical Smoothie Cafe offering free smoothies Friday
New drug for postpartum depression will be available at end of June
Man found dead outside Fayetteville business
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Friday, June 14
Show More
Baby cut out of murdered mother's womb dies
Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
Encounters with strange driver leave NW Raleigh children rattled
King Arthur Flour recalls some flour due to E. coli risk
U.S. Army celebrates its 244th birthday
More TOP STORIES News