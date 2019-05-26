Man dies after farm tractor overturns on Harnett County road

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a farm tractor overturned on E. Cornelius Harnett Boulevard Saturday night, Harnett County deputies say.
ABC11 crews on the scene said the tractor operator was pinned under the tractor and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating
