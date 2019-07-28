Man dies after van crashes in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a van crashed off Carpenter Fletcher Road in Durham, according to police.The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.Police said the 29-year-old driver, who has been identified as David Robinson, of Durham, overcorrected, crossed the center line and then ran off the left side of the roadway.The van then hit a ditch and flipped.Robinson was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.There were no other vehicles involved.