Man dies from injuries after being found shot on I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh; police investigating

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound near the Hammond Road exit on I-40 early Saturday morning.

Raleigh police said William Stanton Kinney, 36, has died as a result of his injuries. Officers found him on Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
