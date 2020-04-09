19-year-old charged after man dies, another hurt in Raleigh stabbing

Just arrived on scene to large police presence outside laundromat and @dominos off western. Eyewitness tells me there was an altercation and someone got stabbed. Incident didn’t happen here he tells me but victim stumbled to this location. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/saR5Ozhn2q — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 9, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a man died from his injuries and another man was seriously hurt in a Raleigh stabbing on Thursday.Henry Thomas Thorpe, 52, died. James Earl Harris, 57, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Tyler Underhill was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the stabbing.Raleigh Police were called out about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of a stabbing in the 900 block of Method Road near Western Boulevard.Thorpe, Harris and Underhill were transported to WakeMed. Underhill, 19, was not stabbed as police believed initially. Underhill was taken to Wake County Detention Center.The stabbing is under investigation.