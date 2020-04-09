19-year-old charged after man dies, another hurt in Raleigh stabbing

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police say a man died from his injuries and another man was seriously hurt in a Raleigh stabbing on Thursday.

Henry Thomas Thorpe, 52, died. James Earl Harris, 57, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyler Underhill was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with the stabbing.

Raleigh Police were called out about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of a stabbing in the 900 block of Method Road near Western Boulevard.

Thorpe, Harris and Underhill were transported to WakeMed. Underhill, 19, was not stabbed as police believed initially. Underhill was taken to Wake County Detention Center.



The stabbing is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighstabbingwake county newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County sees first outbreak at long-term facility
Science teachers 3D print 500 protective masks for Fayetteville PD
Gov. Cooper new executive order means stricter rules for stores
Durham County secures 225 rooms at hotel to house homeless
Homicide investigation underway after car crash in Clayton
Answering your questions about NC unemployment benefits
16.8M Americans out of work; Easter celebrations move online
Show More
Where is your stimulus check? Don't let scammers steal it
Fewer cars, cleaner air? Scientists study this byproduct of COVID-19
Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals
Fayetteville healthcare worker sends children away to prevent COVID-19 exposure
Neighbors surprise newborn, mom returning from hospital
More TOP STORIES News