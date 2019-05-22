Man shot, killed in Durham's McDougald Terrace community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday night in Durham's McDougald Terrace community.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Bacon Street near Hearthside Street.
Police said the victim's family drove him to the hospital where he died the following morning.
No information about the shooter or the man's identity were released.
This shooting marks the third homicide in Durham over the last week.
On Sunday, two men were shot on South Hoover Road. Dwayne Wilson Jr., 32, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
On Tuesday, an unarmed security guard, 46-year-old Jay Aaron Foust, was shot in an alleyway near the intersection of Mangum and Chapel Hill streets.
