1 dead in Durham overnight shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a shooting on Alston Ave. in Durham.Durham police found a bloody man who had been shot Sunday around 10 p.m. EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died.Durham police were still investigating a gray sedan at the scene at R&M Mini-Mart at 1912 S. Alston Ave., which was still roped off Monday morning. Police say it's unclear whether the victim and the shooter knew each other. There are no suspects.Police are investigating. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.