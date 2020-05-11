1 dead in Durham overnight shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a shooting on Alston Ave. in Durham.

Durham police found a bloody man who had been shot Sunday around 10 p.m. EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died.

Durham police were still investigating a gray sedan at the scene at R&M Mini-Mart at 1912 S. Alston Ave., which was still roped off Monday morning. Police say it's unclear whether the victim and the shooter knew each other. There are no suspects.

Police are investigating. ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countydeadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC enters first full week of Phase 1
Pedestrian hit, killed in Raleigh on I-540 East
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
Body found outside the Public Library of Johnston Co. & Smithfield
RPD investigating reports of gunfire near Crabtree Valley Mall
Fox attacks 78-year-old while walking dog in Raleigh neighborhood
Show More
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
Triangle universities go virtual to celebrate Class of 2020
Special Olympics host virtual torch run to raise money and awareness
Cary man stabbed neighbor twice during dispute
50 Degree Temperature Swing This Week
More TOP STORIES News