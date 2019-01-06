Man dies in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Sunday afternoon, according to a press release.

Officials responded to a shooting call around 4:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Union Street.

When they got there, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing and police are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this can call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text - A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

