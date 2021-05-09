Man dies when electrocuted at Duke Energy substation in Wake County, deputies say

BREAKING🚨: Body found today off Lead Mine Road at a @DukeEnergy substation in Wake County. Sheriffs office says the man was electrocuted trying to climb equipment. It’s believed the man was trying to get away from law enforcement. No identity yet. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/836COuJMcR — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) May 9, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a suspected missing man was found at the Duke Energy Substation on Sunday morning.Deputies responded to the Duke Energy substation near Lead Mine and Six Forks Roads around 9 a.m. after an employee found the man's body inside the perimeter.The man, who has not been identified at this time, is believed to have died of electrocution while attempting to climb equipment.Authorities believe the man entered the substation while fleeing from law enforcement.ABC11 breaking news crews spoke to Sheriff Baker at the scene. The sheriff said North Carolina State Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop before the person went missing.According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the man was reported missing with the Raleigh Police Department on Saturday night after not returning home. Authorities did not specifically disclose which missing person's case the body was connected to.The Wake County Sheriff's Office is working to confirm the identity of the man.Foul play is not suspected in the case.