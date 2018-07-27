Clean up is underway after someone drove a white car right through the @verizon store on Six Forks Rd. in North Hills. The @raleighpolice and fire departments are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hlds6KFnOI — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) July 27, 2018

A man faces multiple charges after police said he intentionally crashed a car through a Verizon Store in Raleigh on Thursday night.It happened about 9 p.m. in North Hills on Six Forks Road.Raleigh Police said Charles Michael Hager, 74, wasn't injured, but he will be charged with five counts of assault.Police said Hager was upset because he couldn't get into the store because it had already closed for the evening.So he chose a different entry method, his white sedan coming to rest inside the store. Fortunately, no Verizon workers were hurt.The incident remains under investigation.