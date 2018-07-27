Police: Man drove into Raleigh Verizon store because he was upset that it had closed for the night

Police say Charles Michael Hager will be charged with five counts of assault. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A man faces multiple charges after police said he intentionally crashed a car through a Verizon Store in Raleigh on Thursday night.

It happened about 9 p.m. in North Hills on Six Forks Road.


Raleigh Police said Charles Michael Hager, 74, wasn't injured, but he will be charged with five counts of assault.

Police said Hager was upset because he couldn't get into the store because it had already closed for the evening.

Charles Michael Hager


So he chose a different entry method, his white sedan coming to rest inside the store. Fortunately, no Verizon workers were hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.
