62-year-old man drowns after getting caught in rip current at Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. -- Authorities in North Carolina say a 62-year-old man has likely drowned after getting caught in a rip current at a beach.

WECT reports a witness told police he saw Jerry Thompson walk into shallow water at Topsail Beach on Wednesday before disappearing into the ocean. Topsail Beach officials say the witness pulled the victim from the water as crews responded, but the man couldn't be saved.

Police Chief Samuel Gervase says Thompson's death was likely a drowning, though no official cause of death has been released.

News outlets report the National Weather Service has warned beachgoers of a high rip current risk as Hurricane Humberto swirls in the Atlantic, potentially bringing rough currents and storm surge flooding to the coast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeachesdrowningrip current
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNCC gunman pleads guilty to killing 2 students, injuring 4
Raleigh couple charged in child neglect involving 6-year-old
STAYUMBL driver pleads guilty to more charges in Wake County
21-year-old UNC Morehead-Cain scholar dies suddenly
Wilson putting 'Christmas' back in holiday parade name
New sketch could help ID Jane Doe found 29 years ago
Woman injured in shooting at Cary home
Show More
Hurricane Jerry path updated by National Hurricane Center
NC Zoo's beloved grizzly bear passes away after 25 years
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
Neighbors rally behind ice cream man to pay for medical costs
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash
More TOP STORIES News