Body of man who went missing in Cape Fear River recovered, officials say

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rescue crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in the Cape Fear River, officials say.

According to Erwin Fire, a man in his 30's, who has not been identified, went missing on Friday while swimming in the river near the NC Hwy. 217 bridge.

The man was reported missing around 5:30 p.m. after a group of people he was swimming with couldn't find him.

After an extensive search, lead by Erwin Fire, the man's body was recovered.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
