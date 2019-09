PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many Chatham County law enforcement officials have surrounded a bank off Industrial Park Drive in Pittsboro.Police were seen escorting a man in handcuffs out to a cruiser from the front entrance of the State Employees' Credit Union around 1 p.m. Thursday.Multiple police vehicles are stationed at various points around the bank.ABC11 has reached out to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office for more information regarding this incident.This is a developing story, check back for details.