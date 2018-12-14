HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --A 26-year-old is behind bars accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a Holly Springs shopping center.
Holly Springs Police Department arrested Kendrick Morgan on Dec. 13.
Investigators said Morgan was pleasuring himself while in his car and asking a woman for directions to Dick's Sporting Goods.
It all happened in the Holly Springs Towne Center parking lot, just a few hundred feet away from a children's clothing store.
In a 911 call, the woman told the dispatcher: "I walked out of Marshall's and a man said, 'Excuse me can you tell me where Dick's is?' And I told him, and then it dawned on me he was (pleasuring himself).
After the dispatcher told the caller that an officer was en route, the caller responded, "Oh my God, I think I see him! Oh my God, I think he's back!
"He is literally doing this to another woman right now," she added.
Morgan is charged with indecent exposure. He's scheduled to report to court Jan. 9.