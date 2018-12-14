Man exposes himself near children's clothing store in Holly Springs, police say

A 26-year-old is behind bars accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a Holly Springs shopping center.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Holly Springs Police Department arrested Kendrick Morgan on Dec. 13.

Investigators said Morgan was pleasuring himself while in his car and asking a woman for directions to Dick's Sporting Goods.

It all happened in the Holly Springs Towne Center parking lot, just a few hundred feet away from a children's clothing store.

Morgan is charged with indecent exposure. He's scheduled to report to court Jan. 9.
