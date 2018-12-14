A 26-year-old is behind bars accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a Holly Springs shopping center.Holly Springs Police Department arrested Kendrick Morgan on Dec. 13.Investigators said Morgan was pleasuring himself while in his car and asking a woman for directions to Dick's Sporting Goods.It all happened in the Holly Springs Towne Center parking lot, just a few hundred feet away from a children's clothing store.Morgan is charged with indecent exposure. He's scheduled to report to court Jan. 9.