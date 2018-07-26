Man faces multiple charges after crashing car into Raleigh Verizon store

Clean up is underway after someone drove a white car right through the @verizon store on Six Forks Rd. in North Hills. The @raleighpolice and fire departments are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/hlds6KFnOI — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) July 27, 2018

A man faces multiple charges after he crashed a car through a Verizon Store in Raleigh on Thursday night.It happened about 9 p.m. in North Hills on Six Forks Road.Raleigh Police said Charles Michael Hager, 78, wasn't injured, but he will be charged with five counts of assault.Hager's white sedan came to rest inside the store. No Verizon workers were hurt.Raleigh Police are still investigating.