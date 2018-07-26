Man faces multiple charges after crashing car into Raleigh Verizon store

A car crashed into a Raleigh Verizon store Thursday night. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A man faces multiple charges after he crashed a car through a Verizon Store in Raleigh on Thursday night.

It happened about 9 p.m. in North Hills on Six Forks Road.

Raleigh Police said Charles Michael Hager, 78, wasn't injured, but he will be charged with five counts of assault.



Hager's white sedan came to rest inside the store. No Verizon workers were hurt.

Raleigh Police are still investigating.
