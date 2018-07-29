Man fatally shot in Fayetteville motel

A man was shot in his room at the Tropical Motel, officials say.Officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to 4306 Bragg Boulevard, where there had been a report of a shooting.When Fayetteville police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside his motel room.The man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are currently investigating the homicide and additional information will be released as it becomes available.The name of the victim is currently being withheld until his immediate family can be notified.