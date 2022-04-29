Man wanted in Durham homicide shot, killed by police in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. -- A New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed a man wanted as a suspect in a Durham homicide that happened April 12.

The man, Oliver Ashley Toledo Saldivar, 26, died during a struggle on the side of Interstate 40 on April 16.

The shooting occurred near Prewitt, New Mexico, after the officer was dispatched to check on the welfare of a man seen slumped over a car's steering wheel, the agency said in a statement.

When contacted by the officer, Saldivar got out of the car and charged and tackled the officer, who then shot Saldivar, the statement said.

Saldivar was able to retrieve a gun from his jacket before the officer grabbed the gun and threw it away, the statement said.

A passing truck driver stopped and helped the officer subdue Saldivar, who died at the scene, the statement said.

When the incident occurred, the officer wasn't aware that Saldivar was a suspect in an April 12 homicide in Durham, the statement said.
