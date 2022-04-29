Man wanted in Durham homicide shot, killed by police in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. -- A New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed a man wanted as a suspect in a Durham homicide that happened April 12.The man, Oliver Ashley Toledo Saldivar, 26, died during a struggle on the side of Interstate 40 on April 16.The shooting occurred near Prewitt, New Mexico, after the officer was dispatched to check on the welfare of a man seen slumped over a car's steering wheel, the agency said in a statement.When contacted by the officer, Saldivar got out of the car and charged and tackled the officer, who then shot Saldivar, the statement said.Saldivar was able to retrieve a gun from his jacket before the officer grabbed the gun and threw it away, the statement said.A passing truck driver stopped and helped the officer subdue Saldivar, who died at the scene, the statement said.When the incident occurred, the officer wasn't aware that Saldivar was a suspect in an April 12 homicide in Durham, the statement said.