Man fatally shot while standing outside in east Durham, police searching for shooter

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for the shooter who killed a man while he was standing outside in Durham on Wednesday night.

Authorities said the fatal shooting happened along the 300 block of Junction Road sometime this evening. Officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham police said the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
